Leopard Deaths Linked to Illegal Stone Mining, Somashekar Warns of Protest

BJP warns of protest

Bengaluru

BJP MLA S T Somashekar has warned the state government of strong protests if illegal stone mining allegedly taking place around Chikkanahalli in Kengeri hobli is not stopped, claiming that the activity has already led to the death of leopards and caused widespread distress to villagers.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Somashekar said illegal stone crushers are operating unchecked in villages surrounding Chikkanahalli in Kengeri hobli of Bengaluru South taluk. He alleged that explosives are being routinely used to break rocks, leading to severe noise pollution and environmental damage. “Because of this illegal stone mining, villagers are facing serious problems and roads in several villages have been badly damaged,” he said.

Expressing strong concern over the ecological impact, the MLA claimed that at least four leopards have died due to the effects of illegal mining and blasting activities in the region. He said the constant explosions have disturbed wildlife movement and habitats, posing a threat to animals, birds and people living nearby. “This is not just about roads or houses. It is about the safety of wildlife and the health of villagers,” he said.

Somashekar said complaints had already been filed with the Forest Department and the Department of Mines and Geology regarding the illegal operations, but no effective action has been taken so far. He alleged that repeated attempts to raise the issue with authorities had failed and claimed that even the Forest Minister was not responding to calls. “If the government does not act, we will be forced to fight. I will not keep quiet on this issue,” he warned.

The MLA has also written a detailed letter to Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, drawing attention to the alleged violations. However, the Forest Minister reportedly responded through officials, stating that the quarrying activity in question does not fall within notified forest limits and is located outside forest areas.

In his letter, Somashekar pointed out that several stone crushers are functioning across different survey numbers in villages under the jurisdiction of Kengeri hobli and Chikkanahalli Gram Panchayats. He said blasting with explosives has resulted in loud noise, cracks developing in the walls of nearby houses, and inconvenience to residents. He further claimed that the health of livestock and people in the area has been adversely affected.

Citing repeated complaints to the Mines and Geology Department without any relief, the MLA urged the government to take immediate action to ban stone crushers operating in the area. “In the interest of public safety, wildlife protection and environmental conservation, these illegal activities must be stopped without delay,” he said.