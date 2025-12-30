Traffic Curbs Announced on MG Road for New Year Celebrations

Police impose vehicle restrictions, diversions to ensure safety and smooth movement

With thousands of revellers expected to gather in the Central Business District to usher in the New Year, Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued detailed traffic guidelines and restrictions for MG Road and surrounding areas. The measures will be in force from the night of December 31 till the early hours of January 1 in the interest of public safety and smooth vehicular movement.

As in previous years, large crowds of motorists and pedestrians are expected on MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St. Mark’s Road and Church Street. To manage the surge and prevent congestion, the police have announced traffic restrictions from 8 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1.

During this period, entry of all vehicles—except police and emergency service vehicles on duty—will be prohibited on key stretches. These include MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall; Brigade Road from Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction; Church Street from Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction; and Residency Road from Aashirvadam Junction to Mayo Hall Junction. Restrictions will also apply on Museum Road from MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) roundabout, Rest House Road from Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction, and Residency Cross Road from Residency Road Junction to MG Road Junction towards Shankar Nag Cinema.

In addition, parking of all vehicles, except those of police and emergency services, will be strictly prohibited on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road, Museum Road and Residency Road. Violators will face strict action, police warned.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, alternative routes have been suggested. After 8 pm, vehicles heading towards Ulsoor and beyond from Queen’s Circle on MG Road should take a left at Anil Kumble Circle, proceed via Central Street and BRV Junction, turn right onto Cubbon Road and rejoin MG Road near Webb’s Junction. Vehicles travelling towards Cantonment from Ulsoor should take a right turn at Trinity Circle and continue via Halasuru Road and Dickenson Road to Cubbon Road.

Parking will be permitted on Kamaraj Road between Cubbon Road Junction and Commercial Street Junction. Vehicles coming from Ejipura have been advised to turn right near India Garage, turn left at the ASC Centre and proceed towards Trinity.

Police have urged the public to cooperate, plan their travel in advance and strictly follow the guidelines, cautioning that any violation will be dealt with seriously.