Tuesday, December 30, 2025
HomeCityCabinet to discuss job reservation for Kannadigas: CM Siddaramaiah
City

Cabinet to discuss job reservation for Kannadigas: CM Siddaramaiah

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
133

BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the State government would hold detailed discussions in the Cabinet on the long-pending demand for reservation in jobs for Kannadigas and take an appropriate decision at the earliest. He asserted that the government would not compromise on issues related to Kannada land, water and language.

Addressing a public function organised by a consortium of various people’s organisations at the Palace Grounds, the Chief Minister said he was always prepared to raise his voice in favour of Kannada and the interests of Kannadigas. He also expressed displeasure over the delay in the Mahadayi drinking water project, attributing it to the lack of environmental clearances.

“There is a strong demand for job reservation for Kannadigas. The government will deliberate on the matter in the Cabinet and decide on suitable action,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that protecting the rights of Kannadigas remained a priority for his government.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Janajyotsava celebrations. He later felicitated noted Kannada activist Sa Ra Govindu at the event. On behalf of various Kannadiga organisations, a memorandum highlighting key demands, including employment opportunities for locals, was submitted to the Chief Minister.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, senior litterateur Dr. Baragur Ramachandrappa, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T.A. Narayana Gowda, Sa Ra Govindu, Praveen Shetty and leaders of several pro-Kannada organisations were present at the programme.

Previous article
Man Arrested for Cheating Woman of ₹75 Lakh, Raping Sister
Next article
New Year celebrations: City Police issue guidelines with special focus on women
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.