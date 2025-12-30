Cabinet to discuss job reservation for Kannadigas: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the State government would hold detailed discussions in the Cabinet on the long-pending demand for reservation in jobs for Kannadigas and take an appropriate decision at the earliest. He asserted that the government would not compromise on issues related to Kannada land, water and language.

Addressing a public function organised by a consortium of various people’s organisations at the Palace Grounds, the Chief Minister said he was always prepared to raise his voice in favour of Kannada and the interests of Kannadigas. He also expressed displeasure over the delay in the Mahadayi drinking water project, attributing it to the lack of environmental clearances.

“There is a strong demand for job reservation for Kannadigas. The government will deliberate on the matter in the Cabinet and decide on suitable action,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that protecting the rights of Kannadigas remained a priority for his government.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Janajyotsava celebrations. He later felicitated noted Kannada activist Sa Ra Govindu at the event. On behalf of various Kannadiga organisations, a memorandum highlighting key demands, including employment opportunities for locals, was submitted to the Chief Minister.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, senior litterateur Dr. Baragur Ramachandrappa, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T.A. Narayana Gowda, Sa Ra Govindu, Praveen Shetty and leaders of several pro-Kannada organisations were present at the programme.