Book Culture Rooted in Sensitivity, Says Baraguru Ramachandrappa

Rebuilding book culture

BENGALURU

Thinker and cultural critic Baraguru Ramachandrappa on Sunday said that true book culture is deeply rooted in sensitivity, while the publishing industry demands rigorous editing, and only a rare few are able to successfully combine both. He noted that this rare balance is exemplified by Prakash Kambatthalli and his wife of Ankitha Prakashan.

He was speaking at the release ceremony of Dakshinayana, the 1,000th work of senior journalist and writer Jogi, held at Wadia Hall to mark the 30th anniversary of the book’s publication. Reflecting on the evolving challenges faced by the publishing world, Ramachandrappa said the central question today is how to strike a balance between entrepreneurship and cultural sensitivity.

“If there is no profit in publishing and selling books, the industry cannot survive. Books too have become an industry. But if publishing is reduced only to profit-making, the taste for books will deteriorate and there will be no space for changing literary sensibilities,” he warned. He added that an excessive focus on profit inevitably alters the mindset of publishers and readers alike.

Drawing parallels with other media, Ramachandrappa observed that films, newspapers and books have all turned into industries. “When all forms of media have become industries, the challenge before us is how to rebuild and sustain book culture,” he said. He also explained the difference between industrialisation and globalisation, noting that while industries were once regulated under a mixed economy, free trade policies have placed control in private hands, changing societal values and priorities.

Emphasising the enduring relevance of books, he said that despite the rise of digital and audio formats, thousands of books continue to be published every year. “Books never die. Human knowledge is greater than technology. Technology is created by human knowledge and should remain a tool, not a master,” he said.

Literary scholar Jayantha Kaikini, speaking on the occasion, urged returning expatriates to focus on improving schools rather than merely visiting temples. Author Jogi recalled his long association with Ankitha Prakashan and expressed gratitude to the publishers. Prakash Kambatthalli and his wife were felicitated, while journalist Harish Kera also addressed the gathering.