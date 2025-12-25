World Human Day celebration to be held on December 29

Chitradurga

The World Human Day Celebration will be organised in Chitradurga on December 29 at 11 a.m., under the joint auspices of the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kannada and Culture Department, and the Municipal Council. The programme will be held at the District Commissioner’s Office Hall in Chitradurga city, according to an official release issued on December 24.

The event will be inaugurated by D. Sudhakar, who is also the Planning and Statistics Minister and District In-charge Minister. Chitradurga MLA K. C. Veerendra (popularly known as Pappi) will preside over the function.

Several prominent public representatives will participate as guests of honour. These include Member of Parliament Govinda M. Karajola, Hosadurga MLA and Chairman of the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation B. G. Govindappa, Challakere MLA and Chairman of the State Small Industries Development Corporation T. Raghumurthy, Molakalmuru MLA N. Y. Gopalakrishna, and Holalkere MLA Dr. M. Chandrappa.

Members of the Legislative Council Chidananda M. Gowda, K. S. Naveen, and D. T. Srinivas will also be present on the occasion.

The chief guests for the programme include Dr. B. Yogesh Babu, G. S. Manjunath, P. Raghu, M. K. Tajpir, and R. Shivanna Ganjigatte. Elected representatives, leaders of various organisations, and members of the public from across the district are expected to attend in large numbers.

As part of the programme, Hemantharaju, English lecturer at Chitradurga Boys’ Government Pre-University College, will deliver a special lecture highlighting the relevance of World Human Day. Adding cultural colour to the event, Murarji and his team from Chikkobanahalli village of Molakalmuru taluk will present a folk song performance.

Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department Dr. B. M. Gurunath stated that the programme aims to promote human values, harmony, and cultural awareness among citizens.