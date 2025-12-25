Workshop for Entrepreneurs

Two-Day Technology Clinic Workshop Announced for Entrepreneurs

Chikkaballapur

The Department of Industries and Commerce, in collaboration with the District Industries Centre Chikkaballapur, KCTU, and We Care Society, has announced a two-day awareness workshop under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme. The programme will focus on a Technology Clinic aimed at strengthening and modernising textile-based enterprises in the district.

The workshop is scheduled to be held on December 29 and 30 at Shriram Palace, located on Chintamani Road in Sidlaghatta. It is specifically designed for entrepreneurs engaged in silk reeling, twisting, handloom, and powerloom sectors, which form a vital part of the district’s traditional and industrial economy.

According to officials, the Technology Clinic will provide participants with practical insights into adopting modern technology, improving production efficiency, enhancing product quality, and addressing technical challenges faced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Experts from relevant fields are expected to interact with entrepreneurs, offering guidance on technology upgradation, process optimisation, and sustainable industrial practices.

The organisers stated that the RAMP scheme aims to boost competitiveness and performance of MSMEs by enabling access to technology, knowledge, and institutional support. By organising such workshops at the district level, the department hopes to empower local entrepreneurs and help them adapt to evolving market demands.

Entrepreneurs from across Chikkaballapur district involved in silk reeling units, twisting units, handloom weaving, and powerloom operations have been encouraged to participate and make full use of this opportunity. Participation in the workshop is expected to help business owners identify innovative solutions, reduce operational bottlenecks, and explore avenues for scaling up their enterprises.

For further details and registration-related information, interested participants may contact the Joint Director, District Industries Centre, Chikkaballapur, at phone number 08156-273303, officials said.

The organisers expressed confidence that the workshop would play a key role in strengthening the district’s textile ecosystem while aligning traditional industries with modern technological advancements under the RAMP initiative.