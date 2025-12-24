KN Rajanna writes to Rahul over ‘vote theft’ remarks

Letter controversy

BENGALURU

Former Minister KN Rajanna has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi, clarifying his statement on vote theft. He has also requested him to take action against those who distorted his statement and reported to him in a wrong way.

KN Rajanna wrote this letter to Rahul Gandhi on November 17. Amid the power fight, and amid the two meetings between DCM D.K.S. and K.N. Rajanna, this letter has now become a source of political curiosity. In the letter, he has attached the details of the statement he gave to the media about vote rigging that day. He has attached the Kannada statement and its English translation.

In a letter written to Rahul Gandhi by former Minister KN Rajanna, I was the MLA of Madhugiri constituency in Tumkur district and former Minister of Cooperation and Minister in-charge of Hassan district. I would like to bring some facts to your attention regarding my dismissal from the cabinet. I had expressed my wholehearted support for the vote rigging campaign. I had also participated in the protest rally held by Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru and expressed my full support. I express my support for your struggle and your leadership in this regard.

I am a loyal fan of the Nehru family. Under the leadership of Indira Gandhi and Devaraj Urs, the historic land reform law was implemented in Karnataka. At that time, I served as a member of the Land Tribunal. In recent times, under the leadership of the unwavering leader Siddaramaiah, the Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2013 and 2023. Siddaramaiah mentioned that he is working tirelessly for the welfare of the poor, the weak, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

I have written this letter to present to you the truth and facts of my statement regarding vote rigging. I request you to take action against those who distorted my statement and brought it to your attention incorrectly. I request you to allow me to meet you to discuss this matter in detail, he said in the letter.