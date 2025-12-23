Only provocative speakers oppose Hate Speech Bill: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the Hate Speech Bill, saying only those making inflammatory remarks were opposing it



“The law applies to leaders of all parties. Why is only the BJP opposing it? The bill is being implemented to protect peace. BJP is strongly opposing because they indulge in hate speech.” – Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister

Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said opposition to the proposed Hate Speech Regulation Bill was coming only from those who indulge in provocative and inflammatory speeches. He maintained that people who refrain from making such statements have nothing to fear, as no cases would be registered against them.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s strong reaction to the Bill, remarking that those who have not committed any wrongdoing should not feel threatened. Citing a Kannada proverb, he said there was no reason to react defensively if one was not guilty. He rejected claims that the Bill targets specific individuals or parties, asserting that it would apply equally to leaders across the political spectrum.

The Chief Minister said the legislation was aimed at preserving peace and communal harmony, noting that instances of hate speech had risen in recent years. He alleged that the BJP’s opposition stemmed from its frequent use of divisive rhetoric and asked whether hate speech could ever contribute to social stability.

His remarks came amid criticism from Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who accused the Congress-led government of attempting to impose an “undeclared Emergency” through the Bill. She said the Belagavi legislature session should have focused on North Karnataka’s issues instead of introducing the hate speech law.

Responding to other allegations, Siddaramaiah dismissed claims of misappropriation under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, stating that funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. He clarified that payments for February and March were yet to be released and would be verified before disbursal.

On internal party matters, Siddaramaiah said no individual is bigger than the Congress and that leadership decisions rest with the party high command, whose decision he would accept.



Hindu outfit seeks Governor’s intervention

Bengaluru

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right-wing organisation, has urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to a bill aimed at curbing hate speech and hate crime, terming it “unconstitutional” and a “serious threat” to freedom of speech and religious liberty.

In a memorandum, the representatives of the organisation and other outfits opposed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, and warned that its provisions could be misused, like suppressing dissent.

It claimed that the bill is “vague, overbroad and unconstitutional, and poses a serious threat to freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, as well as to religious freedom.”

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025 proposes 2–10 years’ imprisonment for offenders and introduces collective liability for organisations involved in hate-related offences. The Karnataka govt argued that the Bill is required because no existing Indian law explicitly defines or addresses hate speech, exposing a long-standing gap in the country’s criminal framework despite frequent public debates on the issue.