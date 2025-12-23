After Hadi, another student leader shot in B‘desh

While the victim’s condition was initially described as critical, medical assessments later indicated that the bullet grazed his skull, and he is now out of danger

Dhaka

Unidentified gunmen on Monday targeted another youth leader in Bangladesh, just days after the death of prominent student activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who succumbed to gunshot injuries in a Singapore hospital last week.

Motaleb Sikder, a student leader, was shot in the head in Khulna city, located in southwestern Bangladesh. He was immediately rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, according to The Daily Star. Hospital sources, cited by The Kaler Kantha newspaper, reported that Sikder was bleeding heavily upon arrival. Doctors initiated emergency treatment, and the officer-in-charge later confirmed that Sikder was out of danger. The bullet reportedly entered near one ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side without causing fatal damage.

The attack follows the high-profile killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson and key figure in the student-led protests last year that contributed to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. Hadi was shot by masked assailants on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He was undergoing treatment in Singapore when he died on Thursday. Hadi had been a candidate for the upcoming February 12 general elections.

Sikder’s shooting has intensified concerns over escalating violence targeting youth leaders in Bangladesh, highlighting the continued unrest and fragile security environment in the country. Authorities are investigating both incidents to track down the perpetrators and ensure public safety.

Who is Motaleb Sikder?

Motaleb Sikder is a leader of National Citizen Party (NCP) and heads the Khulna Division head of party and also serves as its workers front’s central coordinator, as per the statement released by the outfit after the shooting incident.Sikder, 42, reportedly was a key part of Bangladesh’s violent student-led 2004 uprising. Sikder is a resident of Sheikhpara Palli in Sonadanga. Miscreants opened fire at around 11:45 am, targeting Sikder’s head, near Gazi Medical College Hospital in the city.