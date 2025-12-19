Friday, December 19, 2025
Rumors of carcinogenic elements in eggs are false: Min Gundu Rao  

BENGALURU

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao has debunked the rumor that eggs contain carcinogenic elements. There is no carcinogenic element. No one needs to worry, it is safe to eat, he said.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, who raised this issue during the Assembly Question Hour, said that some information is being heard about eggs. He demanded that the Health Minister clarify this. The government has clarified this. 

There is no need to worry about consuming eggs. Last year, 147 egg samples were tested. Only one of the tested samples failed, the rest were good. The minister has assured that eggs are good for health and can be consumed. There is no need to worry about eggs. He clarified that eggs can be given to school children, they can be eaten, they are healthy.

Recently, a video was circulating on social media claiming that a certain brand of eggs contained a ‘genotoxic’ substance that could cause cancer. Naturally, this had caused concern among the people. Rumors that eggs contained banned carcinogenic substances had led to a situation where school children were reluctant to give them to them . 

