Kamaraj Road repairs still pending despite rising footfall

BENGALURU

Incomplete works on Kamaraj Road, which connects MG Road and Commercial Street, are yet to be fully completed even as the city’s popular shopping destination has begun witnessing an increase in footfall over the past few days.

While MG Road attracts large crowds for the New Year celebrations, Namma Metro does not apapear to be in a hurry to complete the project in time.

More than five years ago, a crucial portion of Kamaraj Road was blocked on both sides to facilitate the construction of the underground Metro line and a station. Initially, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had announced that the road would be closed for only three years, but the Metro authorities managed to open only one side of the 250-metre stretch after five full years.

In June this year, officials had assured that the other side would be opened within a month, but the road continues to be barricaded as on Wednesday.

Opening the road is crucial to easing traffic congestion, especially on Cubbon Road, Dickenson Road and MG Road, as vehicles are currently taking detours to reach Brigade Road or Residency Road.

Going by the deadline set by BMRCL, Kamaraj Road will be ready only after the New Year celebrations are over.

A BMRCL official said workers would need about 15 days to complete the remaining work. This includes installing handrails, improving the median, erecting signage, and painting the road. “The rest of the work is completed, the official said.