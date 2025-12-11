Chinnaiah Fabricated Dharmasthala Skeleton Case for Money: SIT

Conspiracy exposed

BENGALURU

Those who came to Dharmasthala holding a corpse to smear the Dharmasthala case have been exposed. The investigation report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has exposed the conspiracy and revealed that Dharma has won and Adharma has lost. The conspiracy carried out by the corpse gang against Dharmasthala has been proven in the preliminary investigation submitted by the SIT.

The SIT, which investigated the case of alleged burial of bodies of crimes allegedly committed in Dharmasthala village, had submitted a preliminary investigation report to the Belthangady JMFC court on November 20. This investigation report mentions in detail how the 6 people misled the court.

Chinnaiah, Mahesh Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, Vitthala Gowda, T Jayant and Sujatha Bhat are involved in the crime. The complainant Chinnayya, who is the first accused in the case, has lied after being lured.

Chinnaiah had fabricated the story of the burial after receiving money. The accused had falsely claimed that they were burying an unknown body and recorded a video. Chinnaiah had been known to Vitthal Gowda from the beginning.

Based on this acquaintance, Vitthalagowda took Chinnaiah to Mahesh Timarodi’s house and hatched a conspiracy. Girish Mattannavar, Jayant, and Vitthalagowda participated in this conspiracy meeting and a conspiracy was planned against the Dharmasthala supervisors.

According to this plan, Chinnaiah was made to lie and videotape himself saying that hundreds of bodies had been buried. A skull was given to Chinnaiah and a complaint was filed with the police. Later, Chinnaiah was forced to give a statement before a judge.

Chinnaiah lied to the Dharmasthala supervisors. He falsely claimed that he had brought a skull and buried it himself. He lied that he had buried an unknown body, especially a sexually assaulted woman, under the lure of money and threats.

He has filed a false complaint and even fabricated a story in front of the judge. The SIT investigation has revealed that all the allegations made by Nnaiah are far from the truth. For this reason, an FIR has been registered against Chinnaiah and he has been arrested.