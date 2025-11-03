Sanjay Garg takes charge as Director General of BIS

Garg, a 1994 batch officer of the Kerala cadre, brings with him over three decades of administrative experience

New Delhi

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Garg has officially assumed charge as the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India, effective November 1.

An official statement released on Monday announced his appointment, marking a new chapter for the organization that plays a vital role in ensuring product quality and consumer safety nationwide.

Garg, a 1994 batch officer of the Kerala cadre, brings with him over three decades of administrative experience spanning strategic planning, policy formulation, and implementation across multiple sectors, including agriculture, food logistics, defence, finance, and industrial promotion. His leadership is expected to strengthen BIS’s initiatives in enhancing quality standards and supporting national policies on consumer protection, environmental sustainability, and food safety.

Before joining BIS, Garg served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Research and Education (DARE) and as Secretary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). During his tenure, he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives, introducing advanced IT applications in research management and administration. He also played a crucial role in expanding the Kisan Sarathi portal, which connects farmers directly with agricultural scientists, enhancing real-time knowledge exchange.

In addition to his contributions to the agricultural sector, Garg has managed World Bank projects in India and worked extensively in promoting and deregulating the defence and leather industries. As Director General, Garg will oversee BIS’s mandate of developing national standards, certifying product quality, and ensuring conformity assessment schemes and hallmarking of precious metals, thereby reinforcing consumer trust and industrial excellence across India.