GST revenue momentum: Revenue grows 7.8% in Oct

The upward trend points towards sustained consumption recovery, a broadening tax base, and robust fiscal health placing India on a stable trajectory for the remainder of FY 2025-26.



New Delhi

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections recorded a healthy year-on-year growth of 7.8 per cent, rising from Rs 9,65,138 crore in October 2024 to Rs 10,40,055 crore in October 2025, according to official data released on Monday.

The surge reflects the economy’s resilience, sustained festive spending, and effective tax compliance across sectors.

The gross GST revenue for October 2025 stood at Rs 1,95,936 crore, marking a 4.6% increase compared to Rs 1,87,346 crore collected during the same month last year. The government attributed the uptick to strong consumer demand during the festive period and the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation implemented in late September 2025.

Domestic GST revenues showed steady improvement, with the monthly gross domestic revenue rising 2 per cent — from Rs 1,42,251 crore in October 2024 to Rs 1,45,052 crore in October 2025. Meanwhile, GST from imports registered a robust 12.9 per cent growth, underscoring buoyant trade sentiments and expanding import activity.

Refunds also witnessed substantial growth. The total GST refunds increased by 39.6 per cent, driven by domestic refunds up 26.5 per cent and import refunds up 55.3 per cent, climbing from Rs 10,484 crore to Rs 13,260 crore and Rs 8,808 crore to Rs 13,675 crore, respectively.

The Net GST revenue for October 2025 stood at Rs 1,69,002 crore, reflecting a 0.6 per cent monthly and 7.1 per cent yearly growth over Rs 1,68,054 crore collected in the corresponding period last year.

States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana contributed over 40 per cent of total GST revenue, reaffirming their role as India’s key industrial and consumption centres. The consistent rise in collections signals a stable fiscal outlook for FY 2025–26.

BOX

Key takeaways

* Gross GST collections in October 2025 amount to ₹1,95,936 crores

* A year-on-year monthly growth of 4.6% for the period October 2024 to October 2025

* Gross Domestic GST revenue grew by 2.0%, rising from ₹1,42,251 crore in October 2024 to ₹1,45,052 crore in October 2025.

BOX

GST collections in Oct 2025