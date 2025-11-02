Citizens Fume over GBA Dumping Garbage at Doorsteps

BENGALURU:

Anger is mounting among city residents against the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) over its controversial waste management drive, where garbage is being dumped at the doorsteps of alleged litterbugs. Furious citizens are planning to protest by dumping waste in front of the GBA office, accusing the civic body of inefficiency and harassment.

Residents say the GBA has failed to maintain proper waste collection systems and instead resorted to public shaming without fixing its own lapses. Many allege that the civic body’s move is simply a way to divert attention from its poor handling of waste across the city.

One resident said the new initiative appeared to be a plan to extort residents rather than improve cleanliness. “There’s no one to punish GBA officials when they are at fault. Many GBA-owned open spaces have become dumping yards. Who will take responsibility for that?” he questioned.

He added that GBA vehicles often fail to collect garbage on time, forcing residents to live amid filth. “If garbage collection doesn’t happen properly, we too will start dumping waste outside. The officials should first do their duty before punishing citizens,” he warned.

Citizens have demanded immediate corrective action and warned that they will launch their own cleanliness campaign if the GBA fails to act responsibly.