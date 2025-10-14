Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeBusinessLG Electronics India jumps over 50% in debut trading
Business

LG Electronics India jumps over 50% in debut trading

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
68

New Delhi

LG Electronics India made a stellar stock market debut on Tuesday, with shares jumping 50.4% from the issue price, valuing the company at $13.07 billion (₹1.15 lakh crore). The debut valuation surpassed its South Korean parent’s market capitalisation of nearly $10 billion (₹8,800 crore), marking the most sought-after IPO in India since 2008.

Shares opened at ₹1,710.10 on the NSE, well above the issue price of ₹1,140, and touched a high of ₹1,749, reflecting robust investor demand. As of midday, shares were trading around ₹1,695. Analysts highlighted strong investor confidence driven by LG Electronics India’s extensive distribution network, premium brand positioning, and leadership across key product categories.

Brokerages were optimistic, with Prabhudas Lilladher assigning a “Buy” rating and a target of ₹1,780, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services set a target of ₹1,800, citing strong return ratios, higher operational cash flow conversion, localisation strategies, and growth in high-margin B2B and AMC revenues.

India’s home appliances and consumer electronics market, excluding mobiles, is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2029, positioning LG Electronics India to capitalise on rising demand. For the three months ended September, LG Electronics reported operating profit of 688.9 billion won ($482.6 million), down 8.4% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing operational challenges but strong long-term growth prospects.

Previous article
PMSGY installs 4,946MW rooftop solar capacity by July
Next article
Samsung to introduce stock-based compensation for employees
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.