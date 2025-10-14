Infosys gets £1.2bn NHS contract to modernise workforce solution

Infosys has won a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract to modernise the UK NHS workforce management system across England and Wales.

Bengaluru

IT giant Infosys has secured a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract from the UK’s NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to implement the Future NHS Workforce Solution across England and Wales. The project aims to replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system while continuing to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees, totaling over £55 billion annually.

Michael Brodie, CEO of NHSBSA, described the initiative as a pivotal step in supporting the NHS 10-Year Health Plan, highlighting that the new solution will go beyond payroll management to strategically attract, retain, and support staff through a modern, data-driven platform.

Infosys was selected after a competitive procurement process due to its proven expertise in large-scale digital transformations, user-centric design, and operational excellence. The Future NHS Workforce Solution will integrate the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career progression, and retirement, leveraging advanced technologies for flexibility and efficiency.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said the project represents generational change for NHS employees. Combining Infosys’ global digital transformation experience with AI capabilities via its Infosys Topaz platform, the company aims to deliver a solution that enhances operational efficiency today while empowering the NHS for the future.

The NHSBSA, an arm’s-length body under the UK Department of Health and Social Care, provides essential services to NHS organisations, contractors, patients, and the public, making this initiative a landmark step in modernising workforce management in the UK healthcare system.