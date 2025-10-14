Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeBusinessInfosys gets £1.2bn NHS contract to modernise workforce solution
Business

Infosys gets £1.2bn NHS contract to modernise workforce solution

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
121

Infosys has won a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract to modernise the UK NHS workforce management system across England and Wales.

Bengaluru

IT giant Infosys has secured a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract from the UK’s NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to implement the Future NHS Workforce Solution across England and Wales. The project aims to replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system while continuing to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees, totaling over £55 billion annually.

Michael Brodie, CEO of NHSBSA, described the initiative as a pivotal step in supporting the NHS 10-Year Health Plan, highlighting that the new solution will go beyond payroll management to strategically attract, retain, and support staff through a modern, data-driven platform.

Infosys was selected after a competitive procurement process due to its proven expertise in large-scale digital transformations, user-centric design, and operational excellence. The Future NHS Workforce Solution will integrate the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career progression, and retirement, leveraging advanced technologies for flexibility and efficiency.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said the project represents generational change for NHS employees. Combining Infosys’ global digital transformation experience with AI capabilities via its Infosys Topaz platform, the company aims to deliver a solution that enhances operational efficiency today while empowering the NHS for the future.

The NHSBSA, an arm’s-length body under the UK Department of Health and Social Care, provides essential services to NHS organisations, contractors, patients, and the public, making this initiative a landmark step in modernising workforce management in the UK healthcare system.

Previous article
UPI payments to be enabled for Indian tourists in Japan
Next article
PMSGY installs 4,946MW rooftop solar capacity by July
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.