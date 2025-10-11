US jury fines Samsung $445.5 million for patent violation



Seoul

A US federal jury has ordered Samsung Electronics to pay $445.5 million in damages after finding the company guilty of infringing multiple wireless network technology patents owned by an American firm, according to reports from Reuters and other outlets.

The jury in Marshall, Texas, ruled that Samsung had violated four patents held by Collision Communications, a New Hampshire-based company specializing in wireless network efficiency technologies. The decision stated that Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones and notebook computers with wireless capabilities infringed on the patents.

Collision Communications filed the lawsuit against Samsung in 2023, claiming that the South Korean tech giant used its proprietary technology without authorization.

This verdict comes as Samsung continues to face global patent disputes. In a separate case, Samsung Display recently won a major victory against China’s BOE Technology Group Co. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a preliminary ruling imposing a 14-year, eight-month import ban on BOE’s organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The ruling was made under a “limited exclusion order” after Samsung Display accused BOE of stealing trade secrets.

Industry experts said the ITC’s final decision, expected in November, is unlikely to change. The commission noted that BOE’s actions had “injured and threaten to substantially injure” a US industry. However, analysts believe the restriction will not heavily impact BOE’s market share, as the ban excludes finished products like Apple’s iPhones that use its panels.