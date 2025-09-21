Monday, September 22, 2025
Embassy Launches H-1B Helpline

Washington

Following US President Donald Trump’s proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa applications, the Indian Embassy in Washington has issued an emergency helpline for Indian nationals. Those in urgent need can call or WhatsApp 1-202-550-9931. The embassy clarified that this number is strictly for emergencies, not routine consular queries. The steep fee applies only to fresh H-1B petitions, not renewals or current holders. The Indian government has instructed all missions to assist citizens affected. MEA officials noted potential humanitarian and financial impacts on Indian tech professionals and families, with the full implications still under review.

