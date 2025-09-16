Zelenskyy urges Europe to build air defence

Civilians Struggle amid Fires, Infrastructure Damage from Latest Russian Strikes

KYIV

Russian forces launched a missile and rocket barrage on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, injuring 13 people, including two children, officials reported on Tuesday. The attacks struck more than 20 apartment buildings, sparking fires and leaving residents struggling to recover from previous bombardments.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Head Ivan Fedorov said the city was still repairing damage from strikes on August 30 when the new assault added further strain on municipal workers. “We hadn’t yet recovered from enemy strikes. Now, the latest attacks have caused additional destruction to homes and public infrastructure,” he said.

In response to the ongoing Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European leaders to establish a comprehensive air defence system to protect the continent. Speaking on Telegram, Zelenskyy emphasized that “all technologies for a multi-layered European air defence system are available. We need investments, determination, and strong actions from all partners.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than three-and-a-half years ago, Ukrainian cities have faced continuous strikes, including more than 3,500 drones, over 2,500 glide bombs, and nearly 200 missiles launched in the past two weeks alone. Glide bombs, though not highly accurate, leave large craters and pose a serious challenge to Ukraine’s defences. Recent Russian drone incursions into Polish territory have also prompted NATO to strengthen its European air defences amid rising tensions. Zelenskyy’s appeal highlights Ukraine’s urgent need for international support to protect civilians and curb the devastating impact of Russia’s continued military offensives.