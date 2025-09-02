PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress Over ‘Insult’ to Mother

Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and RJD over alleged abuses hurled at his late mother during the Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga. In his first reaction, Modi said while he may personally forgive the opposition, the people of Bihar “will never pardon” such an insult.

Speaking in Delhi while virtually inaugurating a cooperative for women’s self-help groups in Bihar, Modi said, “My late mother had nothing to do with politics. What was her fault? Why was she abused? It is an insult to the mothers and daughters of Bihar.”

Invoking the state’s traditions, he added, “Bihar is the land of Maa Janki and Chhath Puja. I had never imagined such words would be spoken from the dais of RJD and Congress. This is not just about my mother—it is about every woman of Bihar.”

Accusing opposition leaders of harbouring an “anti-women mindset,” Modi alleged that the RJD era was marked by “mafia raj, crime, extortion and rape,” where women bore the brunt of lawlessness. “Those who insult mothers and sisters treat women as objects of exploitation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of being unable to tolerate a leader from a backward community. “They are unleashing abuses because they cannot accept my rise,” he claimed. With Bihar set to face assembly elections later this year, Modi urged voters to “punish RJD and Congress” for the alleged insult and vowed that “no mother will be disrespected again.”