‘Sports Foster Students’ Physical, Mental Growth’

Bengaluru

Sports can build character while strengthening students physically and mentally, Bengaluru University’s physical education director said.Sports play an important role in developing human values and helping students grow physically and mentally, said Dr T.C. Krishnaswamy, Director of Physical Education at Bengaluru University.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Sports Day celebrations and the 21st annual sports meet of Seshadripuram Academy of Business Studies in Kengeri, held at the Bengaluru University Physical Education Stadium.

Dr Krishnaswamy said sports provide physical nourishment while contributing to students’ physical and mental development. He urged students to develop a sporting spirit and use sports as a platform to discover and demonstrate their abilities.

“Winning and losing are both part of sport and should be accepted equally,” he said, adding that while victory brings happiness, defeat provides valuable experience. Such experiences, he said, can eventually become a stepping stone to future success.

Dr C.M. Parthasarathi, Treasurer of the Seshadripuram Educational Trust, said sports help students develop a competitive spirit in today’s increasingly competitive environment. Participation in inter-collegiate, state and national-level sporting events also helps athletes build friendships, camaraderie and healthy relationships, he said.

Such exposure can further encourage talented students to aim for higher levels of competition and eventually seek recognition on international platforms.

Principal Dr Jayaram urged students to spend less time on mobile phones and devote more time to sporting activities. Regular participation in sports, he said, can help students maintain good health and physical fitness. Former Indian soldier Rajendra Singh H, Physical Education Director Suresh C and students and staff members were present at the event.

Students should reduce the time spent on mobile phones and participate more actively in sports, Principal Dr Jayaram said. Regular sporting activities can help maintain physical fitness, promote good health and encourage a more active lifestyle among young people.