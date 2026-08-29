Rajnath urges youth to use constitutional methods

SLUG- Rajnath Message to Youth

Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged students to rely on constitutional and democratic methods to bring social change and question injustice. Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, he also called upon young people to contribute to building a developed India by 2047.

Referring to Dr BR Ambedkar’s message of “Educate, Agitate and Organise”, Singh said education means gaining knowledge, while agitation should involve questioning injustice through peaceful and constitutional means. He said people should unite and work for change through democratic methods rather than violence.

Singh recalled Ambedkar’s warning that social and economic goals must be pursued through constitutional means when democratic avenues are available. He said violence, anarchy and unconstitutional methods cannot be justified in such circumstances and described them as a “grammar of anarchy” that should be rejected.

The defence minister also highlighted the importance of continuous learning as technology and innovation rapidly transform the world. He encouraged students to keep developing new skills and remain adaptable to changing opportunities.

Singh said universities should help shape young minds around the values of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. He stressed that education should not only provide knowledge but also develop critical thinking, practical abilities and problem-solving skills.

Calling for collective efforts in nation-building, Singh urged students to work as part of “Team India” towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said united efforts could speed up the country’s development.

Singh also highlighted progress in education, research and innovation over the past 12 years. He said research and development spending had doubled and the National Education Policy was introduced after 34 years. He noted Indian youths’ achievements in Olympiads, startups and advanced technologies, adding that the government would continue supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.