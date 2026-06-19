FSSAI cracks down on misleading food product claims

Intro

FSSAI issued notices to multiple food companies over misleading claims, labelling violations, and unsubstantiated health assertions nationwide scrutiny.

New Delhi

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) over alleged violations related to misleading product claims, branding, labelling practices and consumer complaints, directing them to take corrective measures and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

According to the regulator, the notices were issued under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, covering issues such as misleading brand names, trade names, product claims, labelling violations and other consumer grievances.

Among the companies receiving notices was Pluckk, whose mango fruit juice marketed with a “No Added Sugar” claim came under scrutiny. FSSAI noted that the product’s ingredient list reportedly included mango pulp and sugar cane juice, which could potentially create a misleading impression about its sugar content.

The regulator also objected to the use of the term “Natural Paneer” on a paneer product, stating that such terminology does not comply with regulations governing the use of the word “natural” for composite food products.

Other companies served notices include Gaur Healthy Food for claims related to its Silken Tofu product, MasterChow Foods Pvt Ltd for assertions such as “100 per cent Natural,” “Freshly Made,” and references to “organic flour,” Ferrero India over a “Rich in Milk Solids” claim on a Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuit product, and Marico Ltd for branding and health-related claims linked to Saffola Total Heart Pro cooking oil.

FSSAI also flagged claims made by Medizen Labs, Nexa Industries, Raw Pressery, Nutraceutical’s Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla product and a Korean Ginseng nutraceutical product. The regulator said several health and performance-related claims either lacked adequate scientific substantiation or were not permitted under existing regulations.

Separately, notices were issued to Bikanervala and Param Dairy Limited following consumer complaints concerning hygiene practices and alleged fungal contamination in dairy products supplied through IRCTC catering services.

FSSAI said all concerned companies have been instructed to take corrective action and strictly adhere to food safety, advertising and labelling regulations to safeguard consumer interests.