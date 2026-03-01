Cong treated Puducherry as ATM to serve one family in Delhi: Modi

BLURB: ‘During the Cong-DMK regime, Corruption flourished and crime increased while welfare mechanisms weakened, adversely impacting the poor’

Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his political attack on the Indian National Congress, alleging that the party had treated Puducherry as an ATM to serve only one family in Delhi and asserting that the Union Territory would never vote for it and its allies again.

Addressing a public meeting, the Prime Minister accused the Congress–DMK combine of obstructing development and presiding over corruption and administrative decline.

He alleged that governance deteriorated during the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime, claiming that corruption flourished and crime increased while welfare mechanisms weakened, adversely impacting the poor.

The people of Puducherry suffered greatly during Congress and DMK rule, he said.

Referring to the public distribution system, Modi alleged that families faced severe hardship in accessing essential commodities. There were times when ration shops did not have rice. Congress treated Puducherry like its own ATM, he charged, drawing applause from party supporters present at the rally.

The Prime Minister also extended his criticism to the DMK’s governance in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, alleging that the party’s political culture was marked by corruption and deception. He claimed that both Congress and the DMK had consistently acted as obstacles to Puducherry’s growth and development aspirations.

Whenever Puducherry tries to accelerate its development, Congress and DMK put up roadblocks. They have functioned as speed breakers in the journey of progress, he said.

Framing the political contest as a choice between what he described as failed past governance and a future driven by development, Modi urged voters to carefully assess the track record of parties seeking another term in power.

Those who once neglected Puducherry are asking for another chance. The people must remember their past performance, he remarked, calling on citizens to support what he termed a development-oriented agenda for the Union Territory.