Russia-Ukraine talks in Geneva end with no breakthrough

Intro: The two-day US-mediated peace talks in Switzerland took place as Trump has twice in recent days suggested it was up to Ukraine and Zelenskiy to ensure the talks were successful

Geneva

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia concluded abruptly in Geneva on Wednesday after lasting only around two hours, casting fresh uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the four-year-long conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the discussions as difficult and accused Moscow of intentionally delaying progress toward a final agreement.

The talks, mediated by the United States and held in Switzerland, were seen as a renewed attempt to revive stalled diplomatic channels. However, tensions reportedly surfaced early during the first day of negotiations. Writing on X shortly after the session concluded, Zelenskiy stated that Russia appeared to be dragging out discussions that, in his view, could already have reached a concluding phase. His remarks suggested frustration within the Ukrainian delegation over what it perceives as a lack of genuine commitment from Moscow to finalize terms for peace.

The diplomatic initiative comes amid increasing involvement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has in recent days indicated that responsibility for the success of the negotiations rests significantly with Ukraine and its leadership. Trump’s comments have added a new dimension to the peace process, signaling Washington’s expectation that Kyiv take proactive steps to secure an agreement.

Minutes after Zelenskiy’s public statement, Russia’s state news agency RIA confirmed that the Geneva session had ended. Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, spoke briefly to reporters in the hotel lobby where the talks were conducted. He stated that further rounds of negotiations would take place soon but did not provide a specific timeline.

A Ukrainian official also confirmed the conclusion of the talks, noting that they lasted approximately two hours. While both sides indicated that dialogue would continue, Wednesday’s abrupt ending underscored the fragile and complex nature of the negotiations. With no immediate breakthrough achieved, the path toward ending the prolonged conflict remains uncertain, as diplomatic efforts face mounting challenges and deep-seated mistrust between the two nations.

BOX

Summary

* Zelenskiy criticises US pressure for Ukraine concessions

* Says progress made but positions differ

* Russia says further talks will be held soon