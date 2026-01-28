Walls That Speak Cleanliness: Mysuru Paints Its Way to Swachh No.1

Shyam Sundar Vattam

Mysuru:

As the countdown begins for the much-awaited Swachh Sarvekshan 2025-26, the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) has transformed the city into a vibrant open-air gallery, where walls speak, colours inspire, and cleanliness takes centre stage.

With an eye firmly set on reclaiming the coveted Numero Uno position, MCC has rolled out an extensive wall-painting campaign across the city, turning ordinary corporation-owned buildings into powerful canvases of awareness and pride.

From the historic lanes to bustling neighbourhoods, the walls now narrate stories of India’s freedom struggle, environmental responsibility, and civic duty. One of the striking themes showcased is the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising discipline, determination, and collective action—values that perfectly align with the Swachh Bharat mission. Alongside this are visually compelling depictions of a clean, pollution-free Mysuru, green landscapes, zero garbage zones, and imaginative artistic interpretations of the Ashoka Chakra, all reinforcing the message of cleanliness and national pride.

The wall paintings are not merely decorative; they are strategic tools of communication aimed at reaching every citizen. Bright colours, meaningful imagery, and simple yet powerful messages serve as daily reminders that cleanliness is not a one-time campaign, but a shared responsibility.

Complementing this visual initiative, the MCC has actively engaged the younger generation by organising competitions for school and college students, encouraging creativity while instilling a sense of civic consciousness. The enthusiasm of students has added fresh energy to the campaign, making cleanliness a movement rather than a mandate.

Further strengthening the outreach, MCC has released informative brochures tailored for various professions, traders, and business communities, seeking their wholehearted cooperation in the upcoming Sarvekshan Abhiyan. From shopkeepers to service providers, every section of society is being urged to play its part in maintaining hygiene, waste segregation, and public cleanliness.

A dedicated survey team will soon visit Mysuru to assess the city on multiple parameters before announcing the rankings. While Mysuru had earlier topped the charts under the small city category, a subsequent slide in rankings has only strengthened the resolve of the civic body.

Under the dynamic leadership of MCC Commissioner Asif Tanveer Shaikh and his committed team, the groundwork is being meticulously laid. With colours on walls, unity on the streets, and purpose in action, Mysuru is clearly painting its path back to the top—cleaner, greener, and prouder than ever before.