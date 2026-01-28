MP signs power agreements for 4000 MW

Blurb: Attracts ₹60,000 crore investment and helps creat over 8,000 jobs, with new power plants set for Anuppur district

Bhopal

In a significant boost to the state’s energy sector, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav witnessed the signing of power supply agreements for 4,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity at Samatva Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The new power plants will be developed in Anuppur district under the DBFOO model, which stands for Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate. CM Yadav highlighted that this initiative will bring direct investment of approximately ₹60,000 crore and generate employment for over 8,000 people, including 3,000 direct and nearly 5,000 indirect jobs.

Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) invited bids for 3,200 MW of power from upcoming plants through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. A Green Shoe option allowed for the addition of another 800 MW, bringing the total capacity to 4,000 MW.

Under the bidding results, 800 MW was allocated to Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited, 1,600 MW to Torrent Power Limited, and 800 MW to Adani Power Limited. The extra 800 MW under the Green Shoe option was also allocated. Power Supply Agreements have been signed with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) formed by these developers for all allocated capacities.

CM Yadav said the new power plants will not only meet Madhya Pradesh’s growing energy demands but also give a strong push to industrial development. Power supply under these agreements is expected to begin in 2030, promising a more reliable and sustainable energy future for the state.