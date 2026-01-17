ISL clubs uneasy over AIFF veto power as season schedule hangs in balance

New Delhi

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have raised serious concerns over the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) proposed veto power within the league’s governing structure, a disagreement that could delay the announcement of fixtures for the upcoming truncated season.

While the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has granted ISL clubs indirect slots for continental competition next season, uncertainty continues to loom over domestic matters. During a virtual meeting to discuss the ISL schedule — slated to run from February 14 to May 17 — clubs were informed that a committee would be formed to chart a 21-year roadmap for the league.

The proposed framework includes a governing council and a separate management committee. The governing council will comprise five chief operating officers from ISL clubs, representatives from commercial and marketing partners, and officials from the AIFF. However, the sticking point is a clause that allows the AIFF leadership to exercise veto power in case of disagreements within the council.

ISL clubs have expressed strong reservations, arguing that the federation should not hold veto authority over football-related decisions within the league. According to sources, the clubs fear that such power could undermine their operational autonomy and decision-making role.

An AIFF official confirmed that clubs have been asked to submit their objections and queries regarding the veto provision in detail. The federation is expected to address the issue within two days, after which the ISL fixtures are likely to be released.

Meanwhile, the AFC has granted a one-season exemption allowing Indian clubs to qualify for the Champions League Two through play-offs instead of direct slots. The decision followed a formal request from the AIFF earlier this week. Unlike last season, the ISL winners will not receive direct entry and must play qualifying rounds alongside Super Cup champions FC Goa.

The AFC clarified that, under its entry regulations, only indirect slots can be allotted if domestic competitions fail to meet the minimum requirement of 24 matches. Due to delays, ISL clubs will play just 13 league matches this season, with limited participation in the Super Cup, falling short of eligibility norms.

As administrative uncertainty persists, ISL clubs remain anxious for clarity ahead of the compressed campaign.