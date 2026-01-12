Sufi Scholars Meet NSA Ajit Doval, Promote ‘Mera Mulk Meri Pehchan’

Sufi scholars met NSA Ajit Doval, pitching Sufi traditions as antidote to radicalism and tool for national unity.

New Delhi

A group of prominent Sufi scholars on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, seeking to promote the values of brotherhood, harmony, and national integration through the propagation of Sufi culture. The delegation underlined that Sufi traditions, rooted in compassion and inclusiveness, offer one of the most effective antidotes to radical and divisive ideologies.

The interaction was led by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) Chairman Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, who is also the successor to the spiritual head and hereditary Sajjadanashin (custodian) of the Ajmer Dargah. Chishty said NSA Doval appreciated the Council’s initiative titled ‘Mera Mulk, Meri Pehchan’, which aims to strengthen a shared national identity that transcends religious differences.

We have launched a campaign called ‘Mera Mulk, Meri Pehchan’ to spread the message of one cultural and civilisational identity despite different faiths and religions, Chishty said. He added that the mission seeks to unite people of all communities under the common identity of being Indian, while reinforcing constitutional values and social harmony.

The meeting comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering a ceremonial chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah last month. The chadar was presented on his behalf by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju during the 814th annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Chishty emphasised that Sufi shrines across India naturally foster unity, as people from all religions visit dargahs without discrimination. Sufi dargahs have always countered radical forces by welcoming everyone with open hearts, he said. Stressing national identity, he added, When we go anywhere in the world, we are known as Indians first, not by our religion.

He said the Council’s mission is designed to propagate Sufi thought—centred on compassion, coexistence, and peace—and to counter extremist narratives that threaten social cohesion. Recalling the teachings of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, Chishty said the eternal message of Sufism is love for all and hatred for none.