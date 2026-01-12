Monday, January 12, 2026
HomeIndiaBandi Sanjay dares Owaisi to make burqa-clad woman AIMIM president
India

Bandi Sanjay dares Owaisi to make burqa-clad woman AIMIM president

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
156

Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday dared AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to make a burqa-clad woman the president of his party before dreaming of a woman in Hijab as the Prime Minister of India. The Central minister took to ‘X’ to react strongly to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Owaisi’s statement that a hijab-clad woman would one day become India’s Prime Minister as the country’s Constitution accords equal status to people from all communities.

Before dreaming of a Burqa-clad woman as Prime Minister of India, show the courage to make one the AIMIM chief. How many Muslim women has All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen actually given tickets to as MLAs or MPs? How many Muslim women hold real decision-making posts in the Majlis? asked Bandi Sanjay. Slogans cannot hide zero representation. In 2018, the BJP fielded Shahzadi Syed against Akbar Owaisi in the Old City. She was threatened, targeted, and defeated. This is ur true face. Today, she serves on the National Commission for Minorities. BJP has a Minority Morcha and grooms women leaders. What does AIMIM have beyond rhetoric? reads the post.

The BJP leader alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation.

When a journalist visits Owaisi’s home, he is told he cannot even thank the women for the food because it is against their ‘system’. We understand your fear. Muslim women can see your hypocrisy clearly, the BJP leader added.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that many Muslim women view Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an elder brother who acted in their interests instead of confining them.

Previous article
BJP’s Tripura unit cautions members against party misrepresentation
Next article
Bulk waste rules only on paper, illegal collection on the ground found
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.