Bandi Sanjay dares Owaisi to make burqa-clad woman AIMIM president

Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday dared AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to make a burqa-clad woman the president of his party before dreaming of a woman in Hijab as the Prime Minister of India. The Central minister took to ‘X’ to react strongly to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Owaisi’s statement that a hijab-clad woman would one day become India’s Prime Minister as the country’s Constitution accords equal status to people from all communities.

Before dreaming of a Burqa-clad woman as Prime Minister of India, show the courage to make one the AIMIM chief. How many Muslim women has All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen actually given tickets to as MLAs or MPs? How many Muslim women hold real decision-making posts in the Majlis? asked Bandi Sanjay. Slogans cannot hide zero representation. In 2018, the BJP fielded Shahzadi Syed against Akbar Owaisi in the Old City. She was threatened, targeted, and defeated. This is ur true face. Today, she serves on the National Commission for Minorities. BJP has a Minority Morcha and grooms women leaders. What does AIMIM have beyond rhetoric? reads the post.

The BJP leader alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation.

When a journalist visits Owaisi’s home, he is told he cannot even thank the women for the food because it is against their ‘system’. We understand your fear. Muslim women can see your hypocrisy clearly, the BJP leader added.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that many Muslim women view Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an elder brother who acted in their interests instead of confining them.