Rajnath, CM Yogi offer prayers at Ayodhya temples

Ayodhya

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex to offer prayers and participate in devotional rituals.

The leaders began their visit at Hanuman Garhi, where they performed aarti and offered obeisance to Lord Hanuman amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and Vedic mantras. They later proceeded to the Ram Lalla temple and Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, circumambulating the shrine and praying for peace, prosperity, and the welfare of the nation and Uttar Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya earlier in the day for the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme and was received at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Together, they participated in temple rituals, including hoisting the religious flag atop the Maa Annapurna temple. Devotees greeted them with chants, and the Chief Minister blessed children present at the site.

A festive and devotional atmosphere prevailed throughout the day, with thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visiting the temple complex. Long queues formed as people participated in darshan and special prayers. The religious observances included Tatvakalash rituals, havan, mantra chanting, and other ceremonies.

The temple administration had deployed additional security personnel and volunteers to ensure smooth crowd management and convenience for the visitors. Devotees described the experience as spiritually uplifting, peaceful, and filled with devotion, marking a vibrant celebration of Pratishtha Dwadashi at one of India’s most revered religious sites.