Bradman’s baggy green from historic home series against India up for auction

Rare Don Bradman Baggy Green from landmark India series heads to auction

Sydney

A rare Baggy Green cap worn by legendary Australian batter Sir Donald Bradman during the historic 1947/48 home series against India will go under the hammer next month, offering collectors a unique slice of cricketing heritage.

The cap was gifted by Bradman to Indian all-rounder Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni during the series, which was particularly significant as it marked India’s first international cricket tour after Independence. The gesture reflected the mutual respect between players in an era remembered for sportsmanship as much as for Bradman’s extraordinary feats with the bat.

Unlike most surviving Baggy Green caps from Bradman’s era — many of which are preserved in museums or locked away in tightly held private collections — this cap has never been publicly displayed or previously offered for sale. According to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), it has remained in uninterrupted family ownership for more than 75 years, adding greatly to its historical and sentimental value.

“This is a genuine piece of cricket history that Sir Donald Bradman personally gifted,” said Lee Hames of Lloyds Auctions. “Its uninterrupted family ownership for 75 years and its direct link to ‘The Don’ make it one of the most important Bradman-related pieces to come to auction.”

During Bradman’s playing days, Test cricketers wore a different Baggy Green cap for each series, making surviving examples from specific tours especially rare. The 1947/48 series against India was one of Bradman’s most dominant, as he amassed 715 runs in six innings at a staggering average of 178.75. His haul included three centuries and a memorable double hundred as Australia swept the series 4-0.

Widely regarded as the greatest batter the game has known, Bradman finished his career with an almost mythical Test average of 99.94. He passed away in 2001 at the age of 92.

The bidding for the cap at Lloyds Auctions will open at one Australian dollar and close on January 26, drawing interest from collectors, museums, institutions and cricket fans worldwide. A Baggy Green from the same India series fetched Rs 2.63 crore last year, underlining the enduring allure of Bradman memorabilia.