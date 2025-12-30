Supreme Court stays its own order on defining Aravalli

Supreme Court stays November 20 Aravalli ruling, reopening definition, mining rules review, forming expert committee for ecological assessment

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its own November 20 judgment that had limited the definition of the Aravalli range to hill formations rising at least 100 metres above surrounding terrain. The court said the matter requires deeper scrutiny and decided to reopen the issue to comprehensively reconsider what constitutes the Aravalli hills and how mining activities should be regulated across the region.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih, passed the interim order while taking up the matter suo motu. The court stated that the earlier ruling would remain “in abeyance” until a detailed examination, assisted by domain experts, is completed. It also proposed forming a high-powered expert committee to study ecological continuity, height-based classification, and permitted mining operations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta welcomed the development, stating that several misconceptions surrounded the November judgment, though it was originally based on an expert panel report and provided for further planning and public consultations.

The bench expressed concern that restricting the Aravallis only to formations above 100 metres could shrink protected areas, create regulatory gaps, and fragment the ecologically sensitive mountain system. The court has issued notices to the Union government, concerned states and stakeholders, seeking their inputs on the proposed expert panel. Until further orders, the mapping and mining plans based on the earlier definition are likely to remain on hold.

Welcome SC order on Aravallis: Yadav

New Delhi

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. He said, “I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range.”





Congress hails SC stay on ‘100-metre Aravalli’ definition

New Delhi

The Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on its November 20 order redefining the Aravalli hills, calling it a temporary relief against threats from mining and real estate projects. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, stating the apex court rejected all his arguments for the redefinition. The SC also proposed a high-powered committee of experts to examine the issue comprehensively.



