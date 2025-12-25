Public Awareness on Consumer Protection Act Is Essential: Justice V. Somasekhar

Justice V. Somasekhar stressed the need for public awareness on consumer rights during National Consumer Day celebrations.

Chitradurga

Emphasising the importance of consumer awareness, First Additional District and Sessions Judge V. Somasekhar said that educating the public about the Consumer Protection Act is crucial to safeguard consumer rights. He was speaking after inaugurating the National Consumer Day–2025 programme organised in Chitradurga on December 24.

The event was held at Valmiki Bhavan under the joint auspices of the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Legal Metrology Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Food Safety and Drug Administration, District Scheduled Castes Welfare Department, District Advocates’ Association, and Chitradurga District LPG Distributors.

Justice Somasekhar noted that the Consumer Protection Act was first implemented on December 24, 1986, with the objective of protecting consumer interests. To commemorate the enactment of the Act, National Consumer Day is observed every year. He said the 2025 theme, Effective and Speedy Redressal through Digital Justice, highlights the growing role of technology in resolving consumer disputes efficiently.

He stressed that obtaining a receipt after purchasing any product or service is not only a consumer’s right but also a civic duty, as it ensures tax compliance and strengthens the country’s economy. Only when consumers preserve valid bills and documents can they seek legal remedies in cases of service deficiency or unfair trade practices, he added.

Justice Somasekhar explained that consumer dispute redressal commissions function at district, state, and national levels to protect consumer rights. Under the Act, consumers are guaranteed six fundamental rights: the right to safety, information, choice, to be heard, to seek redressal, and to consumer education.

Addressing the gathering, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President H. N. Meena said a person legally becomes a consumer only when a valid receipt is obtained for goods or services.