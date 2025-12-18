Thursday, December 18, 2025
India

India, Oman to sign FTA today, Piyush Goyal confirms

New Delhi

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday confirmed that India and Oman will sign a Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, December 18, 2025, describing it as opening “immense opportunities” across sectors such as textiles, footwear, automobiles, gems and jewellery, renewable energy and auto components.

Addressing the India-Oman Business Forum in Muscat, Goyal said the pact would also benefit India by leveraging Oman’s strategic access to key markets, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), eastern Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

“It will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day, three-nation visit. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has already reached Muscat for the FTA signing and he is actively participating at the business summit there as well,”  Commerce Ministry official said.

Talks for the free trade agreement or FTA, officially termed as comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023 and the negotiations concluded this year. In such a deal, the two trading partners are expected to either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them and both sides also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

