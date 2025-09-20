Kerala CM announces ₹1,033 crore Sabarimala Upgrade

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday unveiled a ₹1,033.62 crore development plan for Sabarimala, aiming to make the pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa’s shrine safer and more convenient for devotees. The announcement was made at the Global Ayyappa Sangam during a conclave attended by delegates from 15 countries and various Indian states, including a contingent of around 1,000 devotees from Tamil Nadu.

The development project covers Sannidhanam, Pamba, and the trek route to the hill-shrine, with completion expected by 2039. Additionally, over ₹300 crore will be spent between 2025 and 2030 to improve basic facilities for pilgrims. Vijayan said the plan focuses on safety, accessibility, and convenience, addressing long-standing needs of devotees.

The Kerala Chief Minister also addressed opposition to the conclave, noting that some individuals posing as devotees had attempted to block it through the Supreme Court. “But the apex court stopped such attempts,” he said.

P.S. Prasanth, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, highlighted the international nature of the summit, with delegates discussing ways to enhance the Sabarimala experience for pilgrims worldwide. Vijayan said the project is part of Kerala’s broader commitment to upgrading religious and cultural sites, ensuring safe access and improved facilities for visitors while maintaining the sanctity of the shrine. The conclave marks the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, and aims to bring together spiritual leaders, devotees, and administrators to discuss sustainable development and management of Sabarimala.