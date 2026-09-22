Vijayendra slams Congress over empty promises, drought crisis

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Bharatiya Janata Party State President B.Y. Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the state administration, accusing the ruling government of making grand, unfunded announcements while abandoning agricultural communities facing severe agrarian distress.

Speaking to reporters within the precincts of the Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra took direct aim at recent high-profile declarations made during executive visits to the coastal region. He noted that the Chief Minister had promised infrastructure and development projects valued between 32000 and 35000 crore rupees, while pointedly questioning the financial viability of such sweeping proposals.

“Where will this money come from?” Vijayendra asked sharply. “Are these funds going to be sourced through real estate companies, or does the treasury actually possess the capital to deliver?”

The BJP chief dismissed claims that the ongoing special legislative session was convened without political motives, arguing that internal dissent within the ruling party has already exposed the administration’s true intentions. He asserted that the special assembly was called solely as a reactive measure, maintaining that the government would have remained completely inactive in Mangaluru had the opposition not applied relentless political pressure through aggressive public marches. Highlighting widespread administrative friction, he pointed out that veteran legislators such as H.K. Patil, local MLAs like those from Muddebihal, and allied JD(S) leaders have openly voiced dissatisfaction with current governance.

Turning to the state’s escalating agrarian crisis, Vijayendra fiercely criticized the selective classification of drought-stricken regions. He noted that only twenty-three taluks situated within opposition-held constituencies had been officially declared drought-hit, labeling the exclusion of other suffering zones as blatant political discrimination. Demanding immediate administrative action, he insisted that more than one hundred and ninety taluks—including Shivamogga and Shikaripura—must be declared drought-hit without further delay to provide urgent relief to farmers grappling with acute water and electricity shortages.

Vijayendra contrasted current agricultural management with previous administrations, recalling how former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa proactively procured power from neighboring states during electricity deficits. By contrast, he claimed, the present government has left rural cultivators entirely in the lurch.

The opposition leader also highlighted systemic financial collapse across various state departments, citing an internal communication from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director. According to the report, the government owes six thousand crore rupees in unpaid dues, creating a financial crunch so severe that employee salaries are delayed and bus operations face potential shutdowns. Furthermore, he criticized Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa over administrative delays in distributing basic student supplies such as uniforms, shoes, and socks, concluding his address with a sharp warning that empty political ambitions will ultimately be rejected by the public.