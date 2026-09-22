Siddaramaiah warns DCP over protocol breach

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

A high-voltage confrontation erupted outside the historic Vidhana Soudha when veteran political leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out publicly at Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh over a security parking directive that left the senior legislator stranded near the West Gate.

The unexpected altercation unfolded as the legislative assembly session adjourned for the day. Having wrapped up his official legislative duties inside the House, Siddaramaiah descended the grand stone steps of the Kengal Hanumanthaiah Gate intending to board his official vehicle for the short drive to his official residence, “Kaveri.” To his profound irritation, the vehicle was completely absent from the designated pick-up zone. Upon making immediate inquiries with accompanying security personnel, the former Chief Minister learned that DCP Yogesh, who heads security operations for the state secretariat, had personally ordered the vehicle to be towed or driven away to a distant parking lot to clear the driveway.

Left waiting on the open steps in full view of bewildered onlookers, media personnel, and legislative staff, Siddaramaiah’s frustration boiled over. He summoned the senior police officer to the spot and launched into a severe public reprimand, cutting through protocol to question the administrative decision directly.

“Why did you have my car moved from here?” Siddaramaiah demanded sharply, his visible anger instantly drawing a large crowd of onlookers and creating palpable tension across the high-security precinct.

Refusing to treat the matter as a minor logistical miscommunication, the senior politician escalated the rebuke by pulling in broader grievances concerning the police department’s treatment of elected officials visiting the seat of power. Pointing directly at the officer, Siddaramaiah delivered a blistering warning regarding his professional conduct.

“There are many allegations against you. A series of complaints have been received stating that you are not treating the elected representatives and MLAs visiting the Vidhana Soudha properly,” he stated bluntly. “This is not the way to conduct yourself with elected representatives. You must work with the utmost caution from now on.”

The public dressing-down stunned police details and secretariat staff, casting a spotlight on underlying friction between state politicians and senior law enforcement officials managing access protocols around the legislative complex. For several tense minutes, activity ground to a halt near the Kengal Gate as security details scrambled to retrieve the vehicle from the parking bay.

Once the car was finally maneuvered back to the steps, Siddaramaiah boarded the vehicle without further comment and departed for his residence, leaving administrative circles abuzz over the public confrontation.