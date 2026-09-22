NIA Court sentences IS conspirator to 6 years

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The National Investigation Agency Special Court in Bengaluru has handed down a sentence of six years of rigorous imprisonment to Huzair Farhan Baig, a key operative linked to the Islamic State terror conspiracy network operating across Shivamogga and Bengaluru. The court also imposed a financial penalty of 58000 rupees following his conviction for deep involvement in radicalization, safehouse logistics, and financial laundering for extremist cells.

The high-profile counter-terrorism investigation originated on September 19, 2022, when the Karnataka Police initially registered a criminal case concerning covert terror cells operating out of Thirthahalli taluk in the Shivamogga district. Recognizing the gravity of international terror linkages and the threat of coordinated urban attacks, federal authorities transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency to dismantle the clandestine network.

Comprehensive forensic analyses and custodial interrogations uncovered that the local terror module functioned under the direct command of an elusive online handler who operated under the pseudonym “Colonel.” Federal investigators ultimately unmasked this digital recruiter as Mohammed Shahid Faisal, a notorious fugitive wanted by law enforcement agencies for extensive anti-national and radicalization activities. Faisal systematically identified, indoctrinated, and recruited vulnerable local youths into extremist ideologies to expand terror footprints within domestic territories.

Judicial proceedings and investigative findings established that Huzair Farhan Baig was successfully radicalized and co-opted into the terrorist network by fellow co-accused operatives Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin. Acting on direct instructions from Maaz Muneer, Huzair executed critical logistical operations by establishing and maintaining a secure safehouse in Bengaluru designed to harbor operatives and facilitate clandestine activities.

To finance these operations covertly, the module relied on sophisticated digital financial channels. Funds dispatched by the online handler were funneled through cryptocurrency networks to Maaz Muneer. Huzair then systematically laundered these digital assets by transferring cryptocurrency funds into friendly bank accounts, converting them into Indian Rupees, and utilizing the cash injections to cover the recurring expenses of the underground safehouse.

To date, the federal counter-terrorism agency has filed four comprehensive charge sheets implicating a total of twelve individuals connected to the conspiracy. With the latest verdict, three key defendants—including Huzair—have now been convicted and sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment. Meanwhile, federal intelligence and enforcement units confirm that manhunt operations remain active to locate and apprehend the primary mastermind and fugitive online handler, Mohammed Shahid Faisal.