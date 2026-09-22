Council stormed over Hariprasad’s remarks on PM Modi

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

High drama, heated cross-party confrontations, and a dramatic opposition walkout paralyzed proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, sparked by an incendiary remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by senior Congress leader and KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad.

The explosive confrontation erupted during the second day of the ongoing legislative session amidst a heated debate concerning state-wide agricultural policies, farm loan waivers, and rural economic distress. The parliamentary atmosphere deteriorated rapidly when Congress member Sunil interjected into the debate by aggressively questioning the opposition regarding historical electoral pledges involving direct financial deposits into citizen bank accounts. As cross-bench shouting matches intensified, B.K. Hariprasad took the floor and launched a blistering verbal attack against the central government, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bore direct responsibility for “taking the lives of 800 farmers” during historic agricultural protests.

The remarks instantly ignited fury across the opposition benches. Enraged BJP legislators leaped to their feet, condemning the statement as completely undignified, malicious, and a gross breach of legislative decorum. Shouting matches broke out across the chamber, with opposition members demanding an immediate apology and the expunction of the provocative remarks. The verbal crossfire escalated further when BJP members lashed out, accusing ruling party representatives of possessing an “undisciplined tongue.”

The escalating chaos forced Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed to rise from his seat in a bid to restore order. Visibly exasperated by the unmitigated pandemonium, the Chairman rebuked the assembled lawmakers, demanding to know whether the hallowed upper house of the legislature had transformed into a public “fish market.” The remark drew an immediate, sharp retort from BJP member Keshava Prasad, who angrily blamed the Chair for permitting unverified accusations and sliding standards of discourse within the house. Order was only restored after sustained appeals from the presiding officer for parliamentary decorum and mutual respect.

However, calm was short-lived. Tensions boiled over once again during a subsequent discussion addressing severe drought conditions across rural Karnataka. Minister Santosh Lad aggressively interrupted Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, challenging his assertions that Direct Benefit Transfer payments to affected farmers were proceeding without administrative hurdles. Senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi rose to protest the relentless interruptions, questioning the fundamental utility of convening special legislative sessions if opposition voices were systematically stifled by the ruling dispensation.

Condemning what they termed an authoritarian attempt to muzzle democratic debate and silence legitimate criticism, members of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) staged a coordinated walkout, marching out of the chamber in protest. Faced with an empty opposition bench and a deeply fractured house, Chairman Saleem Ahmed had no option but to temporarily adjourn the Legislative Council proceedings.