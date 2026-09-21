Krishna Byre Gowda clarifies assembly sitting status

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The state government admitted on Monday that characterizing the three-day legislative sittings as a “special session” was an error, clarifying that the proceedings represent a special discussion under the extended Monsoon Session.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda clarified the technical position in the Legislative Assembly following objections raised by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders regarding procedural rules. Gowda explained that the Assembly had not been summoned as a separate, distinct session, but rather as an adjourned meeting and continuation of the Monsoon Session, which had been abruptly adjourned sine die on August 24 amid opposition protests.

The clarification came during an intense debate over legislative rules and the controversial Kasturirangan committee recommendations concerning the Western Ghats. At the start of the session, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok and senior legislator V. Sunil Kumar questioned the statutory authority used to designate the sittings as a special session. Ashok sought permission to move an adjournment motion to deliberate on the Kasturirangan report. However, Gowda rejected the request, explaining that the subject was already included in the day’s formal list of business and therefore required no separate motion.

Procedural sparring continued when opposition members objected to Rural Development Minister Eshwar Khandre speaking on the issue, contending that having a minister initiate the floor discussion would set a bad precedent. Upholding the objection, Speaker G.S. Patil directed ruling party MLA Gopalakrishna Belur to open the deliberations. The debate subsequently turned to balancing the ecological protection of the Western Ghats with the land rights, livelihoods, and rehabilitation concerns of local farming communities residing along forest fringes.

Extend special assembly session to one week

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra urged the government on Monday to extend the convened special assembly session to at least one full week, calling three days grossly inadequate.

Addressing reporters, Vijayendra stated that pressing issues like the Kasturirangan report, severe drought, and escalating agrarian distress require exhaustive scrutiny. He noted that NDA partners, including the BJP and JD(S), jointly demand a seven-day sitting.

Pointing to the momentum generated by the opposition’s ten-day ‘Ballari Chalo’ march, Vijayendra affirmed that both allied parties will coordinate on the assembly floor to demand urgent financial relief for distressed farmers and safeguard forest-fringe settlers.