Cubbon Park entry fee proposal under deliberation

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Karnataka Horticulture Department is considering introducing an entry ticket for Bengaluru’s historic Cubbon Park, exploring a revenue model similar to Lalbagh Botanical Garden to offset surging upkeep, landscaping, and security expenditures.

Spread across nearly 300 acres in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park serves as a premier urban lung space, drawing tens of thousands of visitors daily. The footfall multiplies drastically on weekends, resulting in heavy crowding that strains civic infrastructure. Maintaining expansive lawns, tree care, daily sanitation, walking tracks, and perimeter surveillance requires significant annual funding. Consequently, administrative officials are exploring whether an entry charge could generate reliable financial resources for ongoing upkeep and security.

Senior officials confirmed that discussions remain preliminary. If adopted, ticketing could mirror arrangements at Lalbagh, where general visitors are charged a nominal entry fee while retaining regulated free windows for routine joggers. A major priority for administrators is ensuring that any newly introduced framework avoids penalizing daily morning walkers, fitness enthusiasts, families, and neighborhood residents who rely on the public green zone.

No final decision regarding ticket pricing or an implementation timeline has been announced. Authorities plan to evaluate public sentiment, administrative viability, and regular recreational access before submitting a formal proposal to the state government.