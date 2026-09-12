Vijayapura DCC Bank sets new profit record

VIJAYAPURA

The Vijayapura District Central Cooperative Bank has achieved a historic financial milestone during the 2025 to 26 fiscal year, recording an all-time high net profit. Former minister and bank chairman Shivananda Patil proudly revealed the institution’s exceptional performance during a press conference held at the headquarters located in K C Nagar. The century-old bank crossed major financial boundaries, establishing robust stability and showcasing massive growth across every single operational metric while serving local farming communities.

During the financial year, the cooperative bank registered an impressive business turnover totaling over eight thousand crores. After accounting for all operational expenses and paying income taxes, the institution secured a net profit of nearly twenty-nine crores. Chairman Patil attributed this remarkable success to the dedicated cooperation of the bank staff, management team, and member societies. Operating across fifty-one branches throughout rural and urban sectors, the bank continues to expand its reach and strengthen grassroots economic development in its 180th year.

The institution played a vital role in supporting local agriculture by distributing massive crop loans to hundreds of thousands of farmers across the district. Alongside agricultural financing, the bank extended substantial non-agricultural loans and credit support to numerous regional sugar factories. Financial indicators reflected strong upward trends, including a significant rise in deposit mobilization, working capital, and total investments. Furthermore, the bank maintained an exceptional loan repayment rate, particularly among farmers, while successfully reducing its net non-performing assets to zero through careful financial provisioning.

Embracing modern financial technology, the cooperative institution operates entirely under a core banking system, offering digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and ATM networks. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to empowering rural communities through self-help groups and transparent credit facilities. As the bank enters another year of service, its robust capital ratio and consistent top-grade audit ratings underscore its position as a trusted financial pillar for the district’s residents and agricultural workers alike.