Minister Raghumurthy leads Parashurampur grievance meet

CHITRADURGA

Government officials must treat public petitions as matters of serious administrative duty rather than routine paperwork, ensuring that every grievance brought forward receives a prompt and practical solution. This firm directive was issued by Scheduled Tribes Welfare and District In-charge Minister T. Raghumurthy while presiding over the hobli-level ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ meeting held at the Government High School premises in Parashurampur, Challakere taluk.

Addressing a large gathering of local residents and regional officials, Minister Raghumurthy emphasized that the outreach campaign is a continuous statewide mechanism rather than a temporary program. Acknowledging the severe drought conditions and challenges currently testing farmers and rural communities, he urged officers to receive citizens with utmost courtesy and streamline the delivery of public services. He made it clear that administrative officers must abandon outdated work cultures—such as using public holidays or weekends as excuses to avoid public service—and remain fully accountable to villagers who travel long distances to seek help.

Highlighting his ongoing connection with the region as a three-time MLA for Challakere, the Minister noted that consistent public outreach remains the most effective tool to implement major welfare initiatives like the state’s five guarantee schemes. During the session, Minister Raghumurthy personally reviewed more than 79 individual petitions submitted by the public, issuing spot directions to departmental heads for immediate redressal.

Delivering the introductory remarks, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantharaj stated that the campaign’s core objective is to resolve public grievances either on the spot or within a strict one-week window. The meeting saw active participation from key district and taluk-level officials, including Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary M. Babu, Joint Director of Agriculture B. Manjunath, Tahsildar Rehan Pasha, Deputy Director of School Education M.R. Manjunath, Block Education Officer Suresh, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shashidhar, and Taluk Health Officer Dr. Kashi.