Minister Muniyappa announces funds for Hiriyur halls

HIRIYUR

Social Welfare Minister K.H. Muniyappa has announced a special financial package aimed at upgrading civic infrastructure and community spaces across the Hiriyur taluk. During a press conference held at the local Inspection Bungalow, the Minister confirmed that pending proposals for community halls would finally see the light of day, backed by a sanctioned grant of four crore rupees for taluk-level halls and 75 lakh rupees for each hobli-level project.

Addressing local reporters, Minister Muniyappa noted that the government is fully committed to executing the unfinished developmental roadmap envisioned by the late D. Sudhakar, former MLA and Minister. In accordance with direct instructions from the Chief Minister, incomplete projects under the Social Welfare Department, including older residential school renovations and the ongoing construction of the Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, will be fast-tracked. Additionally, authorities are actively considering the establishment of one or two new residential schools to cater to the region’s high population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Highlighting broader welfare measures, the Minister emphasized that the state remains deeply focused on empowering marginalized sections, youth, and farmers. Under initiatives inspired by the leadership, gram panchayats are receiving grants of up to 10 lakh rupees to channel youth energy into sports, culture, and social development through ‘Bharat Jodo’ associations. Furthermore, to celebrate International Democracy Day, the state is launching a massive ‘Youth Parliament’ competition starting September 15, running uninterrupted until Constitution Day on November 26, aimed at instilling democratic values rooted in the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Anubhava Mantapa.

The high-profile press meet was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including District In-charge Minister T. Raghumurthy, MLC D.T. Srinivas, corporation heads G.S. Manjunath, G. Pallavi, and Mundaragi Nagaraj, former minister H. Anjaneya, former MP B.N. Chandrappa, former MLA Poornima Srinivas, and Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. S. Akash.