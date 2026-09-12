Karnataka Sahitya Sangha hosts interfaith, scholarly speakers

BIDAR

A special panel discussion titled “Prophet Muhammad: The Beacon of Revolution” was recently held at the Karnataka Sahitya Sangha. Organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind as part of their ongoing Seerat campaign, the event explored the remarkable life and historical achievements of Prophet Muhammad. Numerous local intellectuals, scholars, and community leaders shared their views on how his teachings brought profound spiritual, social, political, and ethical transformations in a short time. Discussions also emphasized core human values, education, and justice. Several prominent dignitaries attended the gathering, which concluded with insightful closing remarks from state advisory council members.