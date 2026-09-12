Diverse merchants drive festive economy in northern Karnataka

BELAGAVI

Ahead of the grand celebrations welcoming Lord Ganesha, commercial activity is hitting record highs across the state’s northern districts. Much like the famous festive markets in Mumbai and Pune, Belagavi’s historic Pangul Galli has transformed into a bustling commercial epicenter for festival shoppers. Local merchants anticipate a massive business turnover of approximately 50 crore rupees packed into a mere fifteen-day trading window, drawing thousands of enthusiastic buyers from across Karnataka, neighboring Goa, and parts of Maharashtra.

Originally a quiet residential lane known primarily for jewelry shops, Pangul Galli has evolved over the past two decades into a sprawling marketplace featuring over one hundred dedicated commercial establishments. As the countdown to the festival begins, massive crowds flock to the street to purchase everything required for home worship and large public pandals. Store owners report exceptionally high demand for modern decorative goods, ranging from vibrant artificial flowers and pearl strings to intricate fabric backdrops and ornamental shrines crafted from thermocol and foam.

Contemporary digital trends are heavily influencing consumer choices this season, with many shoppers arriving armed with Instagram and YouTube videos to replicate specific decoration styles at home. Traders are readily catering to these customized requests, supplying diverse items that include LED spotlights, smoke machines, confetti cannons, and foam-based artwork depicting traditional motifs. Prices for decorative merchandise vary widely to accommodate every budget, ensuring that shoppers ranging from casual buyers to large pandal organizers find precisely what they need under one roof.

Local traders source raw materials from major manufacturing hubs across Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to maintain steady inventory levels. Beyond commercial success, the bustling market serves as a shining example of communal harmony, with business owners from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds working side by side. As over a million customers flood the narrow lane during the festive fortnight, Pangul Galli continues to cement its status as a vital economic powerhouse for the entire region.