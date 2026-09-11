YSRCP seeks transparency in Andhra voter-roll revision

SLUG

SIR Roll Transparency

TADEPALLI

YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy on Friday urged the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure complete transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and make every change verifiable at the booth level.

Reddy sought constituency-wise and booth-wise official data on voters newly added, deleted, shifted, marked deceased and otherwise corrected during the revision. He said merely providing download links was not enough and demanded detailed figures on Unmapped and Discrepancy notices, including notices issued, cases resolved, voters deleted and pending cases, allowing Booth Level Agents to cross-check affected voters.

According to the party, YSRCP had already submitted details of suspected duplicate registrations within Andhra Pradesh and cross-State duplicates. Reddy sought verification and removal of confirmed duplicate entries, stressing that one person should have only one valid vote. He also raised concerns over polling-station rationalisation, saying members of the same family were being split across different booths and wards.

The party demanded that voters from the same household be kept together wherever possible and that rationalisation be reviewed using the latest post-SIR data. It also sought clarity on the criteria used to shift voters between booths, including geography, house number or serial number, and called for rolls to be organised systematically by house number and locality.

YSRCP further demanded that details of newly created and rationalised polling stations, revised booth mapping, voter transfers, and BLO names and contact details be made public and officially supplied to recognised political parties. Reddy stressed that no eligible voter should be removed, while verified duplicate and ineligible entries must not remain. He said public verification would strengthen confidence in revision process.