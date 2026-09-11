Teachers crucial in building responsible future citizens: Chaluvarayaswamy

MANDYA

Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said education plays a vital role in developing good values, knowledge and social awareness among children.

Teachers, he said, carry a major responsibility in shaping an informed and responsible society. Speaking at Teachers’ Day celebrations in Mandya, he stressed the importance of strengthening the education system.

Mandya secured fifth position in the state SSLC 2025-26 examinations. He congratulated Education Department officials, teachers, parents and students for their combined efforts. He urged them to aim for first place and promised government recognition if the district achieved the top rank.

It also secured 11th in 2nd PUC. He urged teachers and officials to improve results and pursue first place. He praised teachers for supporting public programmes, including election duties, and said their continued cooperation would be important for district development. The minister said further district development programmes would be implemented during the remaining government tenure.

MLA P. Ravikumar said the government has prioritized teacher recruitment. Provisions have been made for about 1,800 teachers in the district. He said repairs were completed in 60 schools in Mandya taluk, while funds were allocated for 40 more. He said the government would address teacher demands and improve infrastructure and student development.

Legislative Council member K. Vivekananda said teachers hold a special place in society and recalled former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contribution to education and the nation. He urged the government to fill vacant teaching posts quickly. He said teachers, after parents, play an important role in guiding children and shaping their future. The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini, C.D. Gangadhara, B.P. Prakash, Vijayalakshmi Raghunandan and SEEK Foundation chairman Raghotham Rao Kashi, among others.